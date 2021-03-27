Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $102.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.47. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

