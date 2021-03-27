Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $230.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.