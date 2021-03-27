Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $791,000.

SLV opened at $23.23 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

