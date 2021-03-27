Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $370,000 in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $421.33 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $191.90 and a 12 month high of $443.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.46 and its 200 day moving average is $382.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

