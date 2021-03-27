Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average is $202.99. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

