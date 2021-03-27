Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 38,455 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

