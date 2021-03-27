Proem Advisors LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $21.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $618.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,852,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,682,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $721.13 and its 200-day moving average is $606.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $593.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.39, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.