PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Shares Up 0.2%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 17,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 66,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.