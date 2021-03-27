Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 78,379 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 398.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

