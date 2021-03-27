Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after acquiring an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 362,960 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

