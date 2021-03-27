Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

