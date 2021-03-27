Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,336 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after acquiring an additional 242,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 105,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after buying an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

