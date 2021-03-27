Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

SWX opened at $67.26 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

