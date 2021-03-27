Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,652 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.