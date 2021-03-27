Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.