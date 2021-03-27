Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $26.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. 6,174,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

