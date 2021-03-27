Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By Northcoast Research

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

GNRC stock opened at $316.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.89.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

