Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Issued By SVB Leerink

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MorphoSys in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

