Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NHI stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $78.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $13,864,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 158,570 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

