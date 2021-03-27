Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Increased by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $87.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

