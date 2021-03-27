Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of KR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,651. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

