Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

