QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

QAD stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $951.95 million, a PE ratio of 287.46 and a beta of 1.47. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

