QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.63 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $332,756.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

