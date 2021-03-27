Raymond James Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $122.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.19.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Chevron by 86.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

