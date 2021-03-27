Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $122.05

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.05 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 11,190 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.70 million and a PE ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £35,713.75 ($46,660.24).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit