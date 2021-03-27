Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $122.05

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.05 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 11,190 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.70 million and a PE ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £35,713.75 ($46,660.24).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

