Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,197 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

