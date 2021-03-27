Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,407 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zedge were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zedge by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

In related news, Director Paul Packer purchased 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZDGE shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $12.11 on Friday. Zedge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

