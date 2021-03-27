Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 633,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Boston Private Financial worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

