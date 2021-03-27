Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.77% of Saga Communications worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.44 million, a PE ratio of -376.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $220,498.00. Insiders own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

