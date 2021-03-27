renBTC (RENBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $688.50 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One renBTC token can now be bought for $55,935.53 or 0.99544584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $688.50 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00058102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00243451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.00855975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030728 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,309 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

