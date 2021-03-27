ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REOS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 39,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14. ReoStar Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

