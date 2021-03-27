Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,263,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

