Reviewing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

EQT has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EQT and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 4 12 0 2.65 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT currently has a consensus price target of $17.82, indicating a potential downside of 9.57%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -78.35% -0.58% -0.30% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EQT and ZaZa Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.42 billion 1.24 -$1.22 billion $0.83 23.75 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZaZa Energy beats EQT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

