RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $600.00 at Cowen

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Cowen from $570.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $578.18 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $580.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $83,488,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

