RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

RH opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $580.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of RH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

