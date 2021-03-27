Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNMBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RNMBY stock remained flat at $$19.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

