Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 26,795 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after buying an additional 917,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 156,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

