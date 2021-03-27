Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECHO opened at $31.23 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a PE ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

