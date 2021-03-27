Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Reaches $138.58 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $138.58 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $13.48 or 0.00024467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.00624154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.