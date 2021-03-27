Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co (NASDAQ:ROCRU) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 52,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 76,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

About Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Roth CH Acquisition III Co does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

