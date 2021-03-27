Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Update

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ROIUF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Route1 has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

