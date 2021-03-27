RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.93

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.93 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 91.90 ($1.20). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 315,797 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £249.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.93.

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital.

