RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.93

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.93 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 91.90 ($1.20). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 315,797 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £249.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.93.

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit