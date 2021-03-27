Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Update

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of RYHTY opened at $52.94 on Friday. Ryman Healthcare has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

