S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.60 ($36.00).

ETR SANT opened at €21.04 ($24.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.87. S&T has a 1-year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 1-year high of €25.72 ($30.26).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

