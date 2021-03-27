SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Cap of $281,963.36

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $281,963.36 and approximately $373.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,516,195 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

