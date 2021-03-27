Sakura Bloom Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,264.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $617,807.17 and $23,264.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $781.78 or 0.01398069 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

