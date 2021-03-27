ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $811.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

