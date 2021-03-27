Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,594,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 181,623 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $29,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

