SEEN (SEEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,334.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. SEEN has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $53,334.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN token can currently be bought for $12.46 or 0.00022171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SEEN has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00241280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.92 or 0.00850579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030922 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars.

